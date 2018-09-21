  1. Home
Relatives of Iowa man charged in golfer's death 'devastated'

By  Associated Press
2018/09/21 01:36
Collin Daniel Richards makes his initial court appearance after being charged with the murder of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, on Tuesday

In this September 2017, photo provided by Iowa State University, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena plays in the 2017 East and West Match Play tournament

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of the 22-year-old Iowa man charged in the stabbing death of a top amateur golfer from Spain say they're "devastated by the tragedy."

Collin Richards' family released a statement Thursday saying their "thoughts and prayers" are with the family and friends of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena, whose body was found Monday in a golf course pond.

Richards is charged with first-degree murder in Barquin's death.

Officers found Barquin's body in the pond near the ninth hole at a public golf course in Ames. Police later arrested Richards, who had been living in a homeless encampment near the course.

Richards grew up in small towns in western Iowa, and has a history of violence and substance abuse.