Defending champ Dzumhur into St. Petersburg quarterfinals

By  Associated Press
2018/09/20 23:45
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — St. Petersburg Open defending champion Damir Dzumhur reached the quarterfinals by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

Dzumhur landed 70 percent of his first serves on his way to a win which set up a quarterfinal with Stan Wawrinka.

Also, 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian player Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-0 and lined up a quarterfinal against Martin Klizan.

The eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia prevailed against Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match.

