PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby could be sent to prison next week for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Cosby is due in court Monday for a two-day sentencing hearing that follows his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The judge's options are broad because the state guideline range of about one to four years spans the gamut from a prison term to a jail stint to house arrest or probation. The maximum term is 10 years per count.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will be asked to weigh the violent nature of the crime against the 81-year-old Cosby's age, health and legacy.

Legal experts think he'll hand down a sentence in the middle of the guidelines, to blunt criticism from both sides and avoid being overturned.

Cosby has been on house arrest since the April conviction.