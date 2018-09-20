WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

VICTORIA, Seychelles — The World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia, ending a nearly three-year suspension caused by state-sponsored doping. WADA says its 12-member executive committee reinstates Russia "subject to strict conditions." SENT: 140 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-TOTTENHAM'S TROUBLES

Tottenham had more players in the World Cup semifinals than any other team. It also was the only English Premier League club to not sign anyone in the European transfer window. As Spurs stumbles in the first busy period of the season, those factors might be starting to show. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-UPBEAT MADRID

MADRID — Mariano Diaz's impressive performance in the few minutes he played for Real Madrid in his first match back from a loan to Lyon give Madrid fans plenty of reason to believe Cristiano Ronaldo won't be missed as much as initially feared. That is the impression Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco gets, too, after seeing his team get dominated by Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN

BERLIN — Bayern Munich wants more protection from referees. Losing midfielder Corentin Tolisso and defender Rafinha to injuries last weekend has caused president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to seek a reaction from the German soccer federation. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-SPAL

ROME — The early surprise in Serie A is Ferrara-based Spal, which is second in the standings, behind only seven-time defending champion Juventus. Spal was predicted to be fight to avoid relegation this season, like last season. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-MENDY

PARIS — After five rounds of the French league, Edouard Mendy has conceded five goals, earned three cleansheets, made 39 saves, and ensured Reims has made a smooth transition into the topflight. Only three years ago, he was out of work. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 470 words.

BOX--JOSHUA-POVETKIN

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin hold a news conference ahead of their title fight in London on Saturday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

The Europa League kicks off with 24 games in 12 groups, the highlights including Arsenal facing Ukraine?s Vorskla, Chelsea traveling to PAOK, and AC Milan visiting newcomer Dudelange in Luxembourg. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1930 GMT.

OLY--PYEONGCHANG-THE LEGACY

SEOUL, South Korea — The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closed seven months ago. Left behind are empty venues, feuding over who pays for upkeep, and an icy ski course that's now an abandoned dirt runway, strewn with rocks and unused gondolas. Host Gangwon province has failed to persuade the national government to pay for maintenance, which would save the province $5.3 million annually. The eventual solution may be simple: Raze the costly venues. By Kim Tong-hyung and Stephen Wade.

RGU--RWC-YEAR TO GO

TOKYO — Japan's Rugby World Cup organizers mark a year to go to kickoff, and say they are trying to prepare for natural disasters like the deadly earthquake and typhoon which have hit the islands this month. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— TEN--PAN PACIFIC OPEN — Giorgi ousts top seed Wozniacki to reach Tokyo quarters. SENT: 230 words.

— BOX--DOPING-CHARR — Charr's bout against Oquendo called off after doping test. SENT: 170 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Luke Voit powers Yankees past Red Sox, 10-1. SENT: 2,020 words, photos.

