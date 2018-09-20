NEW YORK (AP) — Isabel Allende has won an honorary National Book Award.

The author of beloved novels such as "The House of the Spirits" and "Eva Luna" is getting a medal for "distinguished contribution to American letters" from the National Book Foundation. The foundation made the announcement Thursday.

She is the first Spanish-language author to receive the prize. It Has been given in previous year's to Toni Morrison and Philip Roth, among others.

In a recent telephone interview with The Associated Press, the 76-year-old Allende dismissed any talk of her legacy, but said she was grateful for a "full and rich life," doing what she loves.