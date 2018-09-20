NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrials on track to beat the record high it closed at in January.

Solid gains in Boeing and Caterpillar helped send the Dow up in early trading Thursday.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, was also on its way to another record high.

The biggest gains went to technology and health care companies and banks. Facebook added 1.6 percent.

The Dow climbed 225 points, or 0.9 percent, to 26,631.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,923. The Nasdaq composite climbed 45 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,994.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.09 percent.