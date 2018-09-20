SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two teen girls has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Citing a U.S. attorney's office release, news outlets report 25-year-old Roland Chick Akum was sentenced Tuesday.

According to his plea agreement, he operated under the alias "Rayne" between June and August 2017, and took a 15-year-old and 17-year-old to a College Park motel for sex acts.

The 15-year-old girl notified authorities that July, and Akum continued to traffic the 17-year-old until he was arrested that August.

Authorities say Akum is a citizen of Cameroon, which he tried to flee to upon being released on bail. He was rearrested nine days before his October 2017 flight.