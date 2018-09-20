  1. Home
  2. World

World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

By  Associated Press
2018/09/20 21:07
FILE -The May 24, 2016 file photo shows a RUSADA sign reading "Russian National Anti-doping Agency" on a building in Moscow, Russia. The World Anti-D

FILE -The May 24, 2016 file photo shows a RUSADA sign reading "Russian National Anti-doping Agency" on a building in Moscow, Russia. The World Anti-D

FILE - In this May 24, 2016 file photo employees work in Russia's national drug-testing laboratory in Moscow. Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rod

FILE - In this May 24, 2016 file photo employees work in Russia's national drug-testing laboratory in Moscow. Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rod

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks in th

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks in th

Russian President Vladimir Putin aims a sniper rifle during a visit to the Patriot military exhibition center outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept.

Russian President Vladimir Putin aims a sniper rifle during a visit to the Patriot military exhibition center outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept.

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, Russian National Anti-doping Agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus speaks during a news conference in

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, Russian National Anti-doping Agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus speaks during a news conference in

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has reinstated Russia, ending a nearly three-year suspension caused by state-sponsored doping.

WADA says its 12-member executive committee voted to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency "subject to strict conditions."

WADA's move came despite a wave of fierce criticism from anti-doping figures — some within WADA itself — and from athletes around the world opposed to Russia being reinstated without taking full responsibility for what has been labeled systematic doping.

Russia still hasn't admitted state involvement or given access to evidence at its discredited Moscow laboratory — two key conditions for reinstatement set by WADA but eased in recent months.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency was suspended in November 2015 after it was revealed there was a government-backed scheme of doping and cover-ups that helped Russian athletes win Olympic medals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports