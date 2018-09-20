TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s eastern county of Taitung is the best place to ride a bike as it is full of scenic views and has the best air in the country. So why not join a bike tour organized by the Taitung County Government that allows participants to relax, experience the slow pace of life, and enjoy wonderful views along the way.

The county government has organized four cycling routes that span the best parts of the county—one along the east coast, one in the East Rift Valley, and two in the county’s south.

The organizer combines bus service with cycling to provide seamless one-day and two-day tours that bring participants to explore the county’s secret places.

For example, one of the tours will take participants to the Diamond Avenue bike path, sometimes called “King Kong Avenue." The bike path, located in Changbin Township, offers a poetic view over the vast paddy fields to the sparkling Pacific Ocean far beyond the horizon. There are no electric poles along the route; and there are no buildings either, except for a pavilion for rest. The legendary view of the sea and the sky merging into the horizon can also be seen along this route.

The Diamond Avenue bike path also leads cyclists to many interesting places, including century-old banyan trees, a stone turtle wishing well, ruins of giant stones, and a water source.

The packages, starting from NT$899 (US$30) per person, are available from now until October 15 this year. For more information or booking a trip, please visit the Chinese website signup.taitung.bike or the English website, or call the travel agency that works with the county government to provide the tour at 089-226855.