TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning Friday September 21, airline services and ground transportation links at Kansai International Airport near Osaka, Japan, will return to normal for the first time since Typhoon Jebi forced its closure last September 4.

Thursday’s announcement also means that Taiwanese airlines will also resume near-normal services to and from the popular Japanese destination, the Central News Agency reported.

China Airlines (CAL) announced that from September 21 through 30, it would schedule three daily flights between Taipei and Kansai in each direction, and seven flights per week between Kaohsiung and Kansai.

In October, the number of flights from and to Taipei would increase to four per day, Kaohsiung nine per week, and Tainan two per week, CAL said.

EVA Air said that from September 21, it would schedule three flights a day between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Kansai and one a day from and to Kaohsiung. From October 1, the frequency would increase to four a day on Taoyuan.

Budget airline Tigerair Taiwan announced earlier that on Friday, it would resume fully normal service, with two flights a day between Taoyuan and Osaka, and three a week between Kaohsiung and the Japanese airport, CNA reported.