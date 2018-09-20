Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;86;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;11;81%;76%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;83;Sunny and hot;107;85;NE;7;33%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;96;68;Sunshine;92;67;W;12;41%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;77;65;Nice with some sun;77;65;E;6;67%;29%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;71;60;Spotty showers;62;51;W;26;67%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;60;46;Partly sunny;61;48;SSE;4;73%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;81;60;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;E;7;34%;4%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;71;47;A little a.m. rain;57;45;SW;17;61%;67%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;85;69;Decreasing clouds;87;72;ENE;5;67%;5%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;82;66;Mostly sunny;84;64;NNW;9;52%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;65;54;Rather cloudy;62;53;SSW;9;74%;68%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;76;Sunny and hot;109;78;N;4;17%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning sunny;93;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;ESE;6;59%;55%;12

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;82;67;A t-storm in spots;82;65;WSW;9;72%;49%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;91;76;Afternoon showers;92;76;E;5;73%;89%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;NNE;8;70%;7%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;NW;12;25%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;85;60;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;SE;7;33%;3%;4

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;83;63;Showers and t-storms;86;51;W;16;45%;61%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;44;Clouds and sun, nice;70;47;ESE;7;61%;36%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;Sun and clouds, nice;82;59;N;7;64%;30%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;Warm with sunshine;84;58;SW;10;53%;56%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with some sun;74;59;Cooler;64;49;WSW;17;54%;59%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;80;53;Partly sunny;81;55;ENE;4;53%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;S;6;44%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;57;Partly sunny;76;64;ENE;9;72%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;66;Partly sunny;90;67;NNW;5;26%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;75;70;Downpours;74;64;N;10;87%;81%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;93;72;N;7;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;45;Turning sunny;62;50;SSE;10;64%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;ESE;4;61%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A t-storm or two;93;78;SSW;10;70%;70%;6

Chicago, United States;Some sun;88;74;Not as warm;76;57;NNW;14;71%;37%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;87;78;Afternoon showers;84;75;SSW;11;83%;100%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;68;60;Shower/thunderstorm;68;50;WSW;18;68%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;87;82;Partly sunny;90;81;SSW;10;73%;23%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;92;76;Showers and t-storms;86;71;SSE;8;77%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;86;71;Partly sunny, humid;87;70;SSE;11;75%;18%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;E;11;80%;88%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;82;48;Partly sunny, breezy;77;50;S;13;34%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;92;79;A heavy thunderstorm;90;79;SSW;9;78%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;97;69;Partly sunny;91;69;SE;8;48%;5%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;54;43;Spotty showers;58;44;WSW;19;72%;65%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds rolling in;84;60;Mostly sunny;79;56;NNE;8;36%;8%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;Mostly sunny, humid;79;71;ENE;6;81%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;73;Clearing;92;74;SSE;4;68%;7%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;ENE;10;33%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;7;73%;65%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;65;53;Showers and t-storms;66;55;S;14;84%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;6;83%;79%;10

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;90;78;Partly sunny;89;78;SE;5;71%;36%;9

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;76;ENE;10;62%;30%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;86;72;Remaining cloudy;78;69;W;7;78%;48%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;98;74;Mostly sunny;95;74;NNE;7;45%;5%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;75;67;Partly sunny;79;65;ENE;10;66%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;92;77;A p.m. shower or two;91;78;SSW;7;61%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;84;Sunny and very warm;97;84;NNW;8;60%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;85;50;Partly sunny;78;55;N;8;48%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;96;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;54;NW;2;37%;20%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;92;78;W;9;58%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;84;68;A t-storm in spots;78;67;SSE;5;78%;76%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;84;Mostly sunny;101;81;S;9;31%;1%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;80;56;Sunshine and warm;81;57;SSE;5;59%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;12;67%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;72;Clouds and sun;90;73;WSW;7;59%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;85;79;Downpours;87;79;SSE;8;81%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;90;74;A shower or t-storm;87;74;NW;3;84%;88%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;64;30;A t-storm in spots;62;32;NE;8;44%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A morning t-storm;84;76;SW;9;78%;87%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;58;Mostly sunny;66;59;S;5;76%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;N;9;61%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy, windy;69;51;Partly sunny, windy;62;49;WSW;20;52%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;84;64;Plenty of sun;83;62;SSW;5;58%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;81;71;Partly sunny;81;71;W;7;74%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;WSW;3;40%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;81;Brief p.m. showers;87;81;WSW;11;74%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;WSW;6;65%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;4;73%;72%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;45;Turning out cloudy;66;47;NW;7;62%;10%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;N;5;56%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;E;9;69%;68%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and very warm;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;77;56;S;7;71%;5%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;84;77;An afternoon shower;84;77;S;10;71%;73%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;68;54;Nice with some sun;75;60;E;9;72%;7%;6

Montreal, Canada;Some brightening;66;56;Morning showers;77;49;WSW;16;74%;92%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;73;52;Sunshine and warm;76;57;SSW;6;66%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;81;A morning shower;89;82;W;8;73%;58%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;81;55;Nice with some sun;79;56;SE;8;56%;44%;14

New York, United States;Not as warm;71;63;Mainly cloudy;76;68;SSW;8;69%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;Sunny and very warm;93;69;WNW;8;38%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;69;45;High clouds and warm;70;50;S;10;51%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, becoming heavy;77;69;Showers and t-storms;83;74;E;6;76%;84%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;61;46;Periods of rain;60;48;SW;11;85%;100%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A morning shower;67;56;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;47;W;18;81%;83%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;78;Some sun, a shower;84;78;E;14;77%;73%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;WNW;5;80%;80%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;91;75;Partly sunny;93;75;E;7;66%;7%;11

Paris, France;Periods of sun, warm;78;60;Spotty a.m. showers;65;48;WNW;11;52%;75%;3

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;79;49;Mostly sunny;74;52;SE;8;59%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing, a t-storm;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;5;78%;84%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy with a shower;81;75;A t-storm around;87;76;SSE;13;77%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;76;Partly sunny;94;71;E;6;48%;49%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and warm;83;56;Clouds and sun;84;50;WNW;8;48%;56%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;80;62;Not as warm;70;51;S;5;87%;73%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Partial sunshine;76;50;Partly sunny;76;52;S;11;36%;34%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;84;66;Sunlit and pleasant;82;65;S;7;70%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;Partly sunny;83;75;SE;11;68%;63%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;45;36;Cloudy and chilly;42;35;WNW;13;59%;23%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;77;58;Partly sunny, warm;80;55;S;10;64%;59%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;86;70;A t-storm in spots;85;70;W;5;75%;61%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;74;Sunny and very warm;108;77;E;9;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;82;64;Sunshine, a t-storm;84;64;NNW;5;72%;61%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;70;58;Mild with clearing;70;62;S;9;73%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;Clear;74;54;WSW;8;57%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;E;5;72%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;89;80;Mostly sunny;88;79;E;13;69%;58%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;NNE;5;89%;81%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;83;52;Mostly sunny;82;60;NE;11;18%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;68;46;Sun and some clouds;78;46;WSW;3;40%;17%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Nice with some sun;87;73;N;5;74%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;56;Nice with sunshine;80;57;NNW;6;64%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;63;57;A shower in the a.m.;71;58;S;7;69%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;75;66;Cloudy, rain ending;72;60;NNE;5;83%;84%;1

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;Rain and drizzle;82;73;NW;9;82%;89%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NE;3;74%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;Partly sunny;77;51;SSE;6;53%;5%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;A shower in places;88;75;ENE;11;70%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;67;53;Showers/thunderstorm;71;50;SW;14;74%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;63;49;Sunshine;68;51;NNW;9;48%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;93;78;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;ESE;6;61%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;70;59;Showers and t-storms;73;53;S;15;76%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;78;58;Sunshine;78;56;NNE;7;36%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;75;60;Some sun;77;59;ENE;7;55%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;84;67;Mostly sunny;83;66;SE;6;34%;8%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;87;71;Sunny;86;71;N;6;50%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;Partly sunny;91;65;E;4;48%;30%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming rainy;68;65;Morning rain, cloudy;72;68;NNW;10;82%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;51;NW;20;79%;57%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;ESE;9;42%;10%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A heavy thunderstorm;84;70;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SW;9;62%;50%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Squalls;34;29;Low clouds and cold;38;24;NW;11;71%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming rainy;60;53;Afternoon showers;62;54;E;5;77%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Warm with sunshine;82;59;Increasing clouds;85;55;W;7;58%;65%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;87;75;Partly sunny;91;75;NNW;4;71%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;79;59;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;S;8;66%;62%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;Mostly sunny;82;54;SSW;10;50%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;60;49;Partly sunny;59;48;S;12;69%;65%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;84;75;Showers, mainly late;88;75;W;5;80%;75%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;82;54;Mostly sunny;79;56;NE;4;45%;25%;5

