Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 20, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;17;81%;76%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Sunny and hot;42;29;NE;11;33%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;35;20;Sunshine;34;19;W;19;41%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Nice with some sun;25;19;E;10;67%;29%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;22;15;Spotty showers;16;11;W;42;67%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;16;8;Partly sunny;16;9;SSE;6;73%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;E;11;34%;4%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;22;8;A little a.m. rain;14;7;SW;27;61%;67%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;29;21;Decreasing clouds;31;22;ENE;7;67%;5%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNW;15;52%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;12;Rather cloudy;17;12;SSW;14;74%;68%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;24;Sunny and hot;43;26;N;7;17%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;9;59%;55%;12

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;18;WSW;15;72%;49%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;33;24;Afternoon showers;34;25;E;8;73%;89%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;NNE;13;70%;7%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;NW;19;25%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;SE;11;33%;3%;4

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;28;17;Showers and t-storms;30;10;W;26;45%;61%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;20;7;Clouds and sun, nice;21;8;ESE;11;61%;36%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;Sun and clouds, nice;28;15;N;12;64%;30%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;Warm with sunshine;29;14;SW;17;53%;56%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Nice with some sun;23;15;Cooler;18;9;WSW;27;54%;59%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;27;12;Partly sunny;27;13;ENE;7;53%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;S;10;44%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;14;72%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;19;Partly sunny;32;20;NNW;8;26%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;24;21;Downpours;23;18;N;16;87%;81%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;N;11;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;7;Turning sunny;17;10;SSE;16;64%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ESE;6;61%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm or two;34;26;SSW;16;70%;70%;6

Chicago, United States;Some sun;31;23;Not as warm;25;14;NNW;23;71%;37%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;31;25;Afternoon showers;29;24;SSW;18;83%;100%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;15;Shower/thunderstorm;20;10;WSW;29;68%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny;32;27;SSW;17;73%;23%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;33;24;Showers and t-storms;30;22;SSE;14;77%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;30;22;Partly sunny, humid;31;21;SSE;17;75%;18%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;18;80%;88%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;28;9;Partly sunny, breezy;25;10;S;21;34%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;15;78%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;36;20;Partly sunny;33;20;SE;12;48%;5%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;12;6;Spotty showers;14;7;WSW;30;72%;65%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds rolling in;29;15;Mostly sunny;26;13;NNE;13;36%;8%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;Mostly sunny, humid;26;22;ENE;10;81%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;Clearing;34;23;SSE;7;68%;7%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;ENE;16;33%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;12;73%;65%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;18;12;Showers and t-storms;19;13;S;22;84%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;10;83%;79%;10

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SE;8;71%;36%;9

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;15;62%;30%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;30;22;Remaining cloudy;26;21;W;11;78%;48%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;37;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNE;11;45%;5%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;24;19;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;15;66%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;SSW;11;61%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;29;Sunny and very warm;36;29;NNW;12;60%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;29;10;Partly sunny;26;13;N;13;48%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;35;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;12;NW;4;37%;20%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;W;14;58%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;29;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;SSE;8;78%;76%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;29;Mostly sunny;39;27;S;14;31%;1%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;27;13;Sunshine and warm;27;14;SSE;7;59%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;20;67%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;22;Clouds and sun;32;23;WSW;11;59%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;30;26;Downpours;31;26;SSE;14;81%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;32;23;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NW;6;84%;88%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;-1;A t-storm in spots;17;0;NE;12;44%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;25;SW;15;78%;87%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;14;Mostly sunny;19;15;S;8;76%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;N;15;61%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mainly cloudy, windy;20;11;Partly sunny, windy;17;10;WSW;32;52%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;29;18;Plenty of sun;28;17;SSW;9;58%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;27;22;Partly sunny;27;22;W;11;74%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;WSW;5;40%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Brief p.m. showers;31;27;WSW;18;74%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;10;65%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;7;73%;72%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Turning out cloudy;19;8;NW;12;62%;10%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;N;8;56%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;14;69%;68%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and very warm;26;13;Partly sunny, warm;25;13;S;11;71%;5%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;S;16;71%;73%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;20;12;Nice with some sun;24;15;E;15;72%;7%;6

Montreal, Canada;Some brightening;19;13;Morning showers;25;10;WSW;26;74%;92%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;23;11;Sunshine and warm;25;14;SSW;9;66%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A morning shower;32;28;W;13;73%;58%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;27;13;Nice with some sun;26;13;SE;13;56%;44%;14

New York, United States;Not as warm;22;17;Mainly cloudy;24;20;SSW;13;69%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;Sunny and very warm;34;21;WNW;12;38%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;21;7;High clouds and warm;21;10;S;17;51%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, becoming heavy;25;20;Showers and t-storms;28;23;E;10;76%;84%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;16;8;Periods of rain;15;9;SW;18;85%;100%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A morning shower;20;13;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;8;W;28;81%;83%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Some sun, a shower;29;25;E;22;77%;73%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;9;80%;80%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;11;66%;7%;11

Paris, France;Periods of sun, warm;26;16;Spotty a.m. showers;19;9;WNW;18;52%;75%;3

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;26;10;Mostly sunny;23;11;SE;12;59%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing, a t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;7;78%;84%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy with a shower;27;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;21;77%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;25;Partly sunny;35;22;E;9;48%;49%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and warm;29;13;Clouds and sun;29;10;WNW;13;48%;56%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;27;17;Not as warm;21;11;S;8;87%;73%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Partial sunshine;25;10;Partly sunny;24;11;S;18;36%;34%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;29;19;Sunlit and pleasant;28;19;S;11;70%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SE;17;68%;63%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;7;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;2;WNW;21;59%;23%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;S;17;64%;59%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;8;75%;61%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;23;Sunny and very warm;42;25;E;15;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;28;18;Sunshine, a t-storm;29;18;NNW;8;72%;61%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;21;15;Mild with clearing;21;17;S;15;73%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Clear;23;12;WSW;13;57%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;E;8;72%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;32;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;E;21;69%;58%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;NNE;8;89%;81%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;15;NE;17;18%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;8;Sun and some clouds;25;8;WSW;5;40%;17%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;N;8;74%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;13;Nice with sunshine;27;14;NNW;10;64%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;17;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;15;S;11;69%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;24;19;Cloudy, rain ending;22;16;NNE;8;83%;84%;1

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain and drizzle;28;23;NW;15;82%;89%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;6;74%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Partly sunny;25;11;SSE;9;53%;5%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;A shower in places;31;24;ENE;17;70%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;19;12;Showers/thunderstorm;21;10;SW;23;74%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;17;9;Sunshine;20;10;NNW;15;48%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;ESE;9;61%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;21;15;Showers and t-storms;23;12;S;23;76%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;26;14;Sunshine;26;13;NNE;11;36%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;24;16;Some sun;25;15;ENE;11;55%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;SE;10;34%;8%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;31;22;Sunny;30;21;N;10;50%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny;33;18;E;7;48%;30%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming rainy;20;18;Morning rain, cloudy;22;20;NNW;17;82%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;18;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;11;NW;33;79%;57%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ESE;14;42%;10%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SW;14;62%;50%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Squalls;1;-2;Low clouds and cold;3;-4;NW;17;71%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming rainy;15;12;Afternoon showers;17;12;E;8;77%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Warm with sunshine;28;15;Increasing clouds;30;13;W;11;58%;65%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;30;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;7;71%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;26;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;S;13;66%;62%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Mostly sunny;28;12;SSW;16;50%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;15;9;S;20;69%;65%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;29;24;Showers, mainly late;31;24;W;8;80%;75%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;7;45%;25%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather