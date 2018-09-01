TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysia will import the IDSmart Library system from Taiwan in order to improve the efficiency of its library management as well as the convenience for their readers, reports said Thursday.

.The move is the result of a Taiwanese and a Malaysian company signing a memorandum of understanding at a forum in Kuala Lumpur Wednesday, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan’s MITAC Information Technology Corporation (神通資訊科技) said many libraries and universities in Taiwan had already adopted the system, while interest was high from Japan, Thailand and the Philippines.

A delegation comprising presidents of some of Malaysia’s top libraries had paid a visit to Taiwan, and had been impressed with the crowds in the libraries on the island, CNA reported.

Malaysia’s Synvest Technology Sdn. Bhd. said it wanted to comply with the requests of private, public and university libraries in the country to upgrade their quality and win back consumers addicted to their smartphones.

The IDSmart Library allowed for faster recovery and delivery of books, 24-hour full automation, and face recognition systems, with even the installation of book loan and return systems at Mass Rapid Transit stations possible, according to CNA.