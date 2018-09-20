BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials say Airbnb has agreed to clarify its pricing system in response to complaints that they could mislead consumers.

EU Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova said Thursday that the U.S.-based property rental company has promised to be fully transparent by either including extra fees in the total price for a booking quoted on its website or notifying users that they might apply.

The company is complying with EU demands spurred by concerns that consumers could be confused by its complicated pricing structure, which could add unexpected costs such as cleaning charges at the end of a holiday.

Jourova said Airbnb is also changing its terms of service to make it clear that travelers can sue their host if they suffer personal harm or other damages.