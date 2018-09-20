  1. Home
  2. Economy

Workers in Taiwan should get double pay if they work on Mid-Autumn Festival

As Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) said in a news release on Sep 20 that workers should get double time pay if they agree to their employers’ request to work on Mid-Autumn Festival

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/20 17:58
(photo from Pixabay)

(photo from Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL) said in a news release on Sep 20 that workers should get double time pay if they agree to their employers' request to work on Mid-Autumn Festival.

The traditional festival is on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, which  falls on Monday, Sep 24 this year. It is a national holiday and workers covered by Taiwan's Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) are paid for the holiday,

If Mid-Autumn Festival happens to fall on one of workers’ "regular holidays" or "days off," they should be compensated with a make-up holiday, the news release read.  

If employers violate the law, workers can collect related evidence and file a complaint at a local labor agency such as a county or city labor bureau or a social welfare bureau, and specially-assigned persons will handle the complaints, the MOL added.
Mid-Autumn Festival
Ministry of Labor

RELATED ARTICLES

Finding labor is not a problem for returning businesses: Taiwan Labor Minister
Finding labor is not a problem for returning businesses: Taiwan Labor Minister
2018/09/19 19:19
New Taipei urges festival goers to take shuttle bus to Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival on Sep 24
New Taipei urges festival goers to take shuttle bus to Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival on Sep 24
2018/09/19 15:26
Clouds expected to obscure moon during Mid-Autumn Festival in north east Taiwan
Clouds expected to obscure moon during Mid-Autumn Festival in north east Taiwan
2018/09/19 11:31
New immigrants in Changhua, Taiwan to celebrate mid-autumn festival with moon cake
New immigrants in Changhua, Taiwan to celebrate mid-autumn festival with moon cake
2018/09/18 17:47
Taiwan's gender gap in labor participation narrows
Taiwan's gender gap in labor participation narrows
2018/09/15 15:50