TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL) said in a news release on Sep 20 that workers should get double time pay if they agree to their employers' request to work on Mid-Autumn Festival.

The traditional festival is on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Monday, Sep 24 this year. It is a national holiday and workers covered by Taiwan's Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) are paid for the holiday,

If Mid-Autumn Festival happens to fall on one of workers’ "regular holidays" or "days off," they should be compensated with a make-up holiday, the news release read.

If employers violate the law, workers can collect related evidence and file a complaint at a local labor agency such as a county or city labor bureau or a social welfare bureau, and specially-assigned persons will handle the complaints, the MOL added.