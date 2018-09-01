  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan President congratulates Japanese Premier Abe on re-election as party leader

President Tsai expressed the hope for even better bilateral relations

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/20 17:55
Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe celebrating his latest re-election as LDP leader.

Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe celebrating his latest re-election as LDP leader. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) congratulated Japan’s Premier Shinzo Abe (安倍晉三) on winning a third term as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Thursday.

Tsai sent the message in her capacity as chairperson of Taiwan’s ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party, the Central News Agency reported.

She also expressed the hope that relations between the two countries could reach the next level.

As Abe’s term both as party leader and premier lasts three years, he could look forward to become the longest-serving leader in Japan’s modern democratic history, reports said.
Tsai Ing-wen
Shinzo Abe
Taiwan-Japan relations
DPP
LDP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President urges global cooperation to fight transnational telecom fraud
Taiwan President urges global cooperation to fight transnational telecom fraud
2018/09/19 16:19
Taiwan seeks to cement ties with Saint Vincent
Taiwan seeks to cement ties with Saint Vincent
2018/09/18 19:08
Taiwan President pledges further exchanges with European Parliament 
Taiwan President pledges further exchanges with European Parliament 
2018/09/18 15:46
President Tsai lauds National Armed Forced for their hard work
President Tsai lauds National Armed Forced for their hard work
2018/09/17 20:27
Taiwan President calls on public to confront fake news
Taiwan President calls on public to confront fake news
2018/09/17 15:49