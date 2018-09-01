TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) congratulated Japan’s Premier Shinzo Abe (安倍晉三) on winning a third term as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Thursday.

Tsai sent the message in her capacity as chairperson of Taiwan’s ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party, the Central News Agency reported.

She also expressed the hope that relations between the two countries could reach the next level.

As Abe’s term both as party leader and premier lasts three years, he could look forward to become the longest-serving leader in Japan’s modern democratic history, reports said.