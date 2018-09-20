LONDON (AP) — Producers of the James Bond films say Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the next instalment in the spy thriller series, replacing Danny Boyle.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig announced Thursday that Bond 25 will start filming at London's Pinewood Studios on March 4, and will be released on Feb. 14, 2020.

Release was delayed from the planned November 2019 after "Slumdog Millionaire" director Boyle left the project last month over what producers said were creative differences.

Fukunaga directed the TV series "True Detective" and war movie "Beasts of No Nation," starring Idris Elba — often named as a potential successor to Craig as the suave superspy.

Wilson and Broccoli said Fukunaga's "versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."