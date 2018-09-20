TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Executive Yuan will mull over measures to control Taiwanese people applying for the residence permits issued by the Chinese government.

Kolas Yotaka, spokesperson for the Executive Yuan, said at a press conference on Thursday that the government considers Taiwanese citizens applying for the Chinese residence permits “a serious matter” and will being mulling over measures to limit applications without causing an unnecessary impact on society.

Kolas said those who possess a Chinese residence permit could be deprived of certain civil rights in Taiwan, but emphasized that nothing has been decided as of now and that the government will collect public opinion before coming up with any measures.

Beijing began issuing the residence permit for people from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on Sept. 1, a policy seen by many as attempting to belittle Taiwan as a sovereign state. It also involves risks of compromising privacy as applicants are required to provide such personal information as fingerprints.

Kolas said the government has had a general idea about the matter. “The government needs to control [applications for the Chinese residence permits] to a certain extent.”

Earlier the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan’s top government institute tackling cross-strait affairs, has accused Beijing’s new policy as an act of undermining Taiwan’s sovereignty since the residence permit, carrying an 18-digit code, resembles China’s identification card.

The council also warned applicants for the Chinese residence permit of risking their personal privacy.

Lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party and New Power Party, both of which are generally considered independence-leaning, have proposed to amend the current legislation and thus revoke those who hold a Chinese residence permit of their Taiwanese nationality.

Regulations regarding cross-strait affairs are generally included in the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. The MAC has earlier ruled that applying for the Chinese residence permit does not violate the current law.