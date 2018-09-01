TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The quality of Taiwan’s health services has moved up from 12th to ninth place this year, according to an annual global healthcare efficiency list drawn up by Bloomberg.

The index considers factors such as the cost of medical care, life expectancy, and the size and gross domestic product of the country under study.

The Taiwanese had an average life expectancy of 79.7 years and spent US$1,401 (NT$43,000) on medical care, the report found.

While Taiwan enjoyed the lowest cost out of the top-10 countries and territories in the most recent index, Hong Kong came out as No.1 at least part due to residents’ life expectancy of 84.3 years.

Singapore finished at No.2, the European nations of Spain and Italy were listed as No.3 and No.4 respectively, while another Asian country, South Korea, rounded out the top-five.

Israel, Japan and Australia also finished ahead of Taiwan, while China dropped to No.20, finishing level with Mexico even though its health care was cheaper than the Latin American country, Bloomberg's index showed.