TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Have you planned where to go for the Mid-Autumn Festival? Why not take advantage of the week-long Mid-Autumn Festival ride discounts Maokong Gondola is offering and have tea with family and friends at a tea shop in the Maokong area?

According to a news release posted by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) on its website Monday, Maokong Gondola will remain operative during the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sep 24, and specially priced NT$50 one-way tickets will be offered to any visitors who take a ride after 5 p.m. during the week from Sep 18 to Sep 24. The regular price for a one-way ticket is NT$120.

If a couple buys two departure tickets and two return tickets, they will save up to NT$280.

In addition to the gondola, Maokong is also famous for its tea plantations and tea making industry that date back to the period of Japanese rule. The tea that has become a local staple is the Tieguanyin (鐵觀音) tea.

Today there are many tea shops as well as restaurants that double as tea shops dotting the mountains of Maokong. It’s really relaxing to have tea with family and friends at one of the tea shops surrounded by the greenery.

(photo courtesy of the TRTC)

(photo courtesy of the TRTC)

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

(photo courtesy of the TRTC)