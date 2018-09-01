TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As a trade war continues to rage between the United States and China, there are several elements making the present the best time to improve relations between Taiwan and Washington, experts said.

Voice of America quoted several U.S. academics discounting fears that any current moves favorable to Taiwan amounted to the administration of President Donald Trump “playing the Taiwan card.”

National security consultant Joseph Bosco said any attempts by China to play the Trump Administration and Congress out against each other were doomed to fail because the president stood on the same side as the bipartisan consensus in Taiwan’s favor, the Liberty Times reported.

In addition, there were still a considerable amount of topics in the fields of security, economy and diplomacy where the U.S. could take measures to help Taiwan, Bosco said.

Other East Asia experts shared his analysis, the Liberty Times reported. “All the stars are aligned,” University of Miami Professor June Teufel Dryer said about the status of U.S.-Taiwan relations, indicating that there was room for further positive developments.