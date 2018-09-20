LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans' chances of keeping their majority in the U.S. Senate have become shakier as races in red states have tightened, but the party's most vulnerable member insists he's bullish about his re-election.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller has faced tight races before and never lost an election.

He says he's confident he'll win, but he's in the fight of his career to keep his seat in a blue-trending state that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

To do that, he's performing political acrobatics. He's aligning himself with President Donald Trump while trying to keep his distance from the scandals surrounding Trump.

Heller is set to hold his second campaign rally and fundraiser with the president Thursday and Friday in Las Vegas.