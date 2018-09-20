TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - London East Asia Film Festival 2018, which will feature 10 Taiwanese films this year, launched its opening ceremony on Sept. 19 n Notting Hill, London.

The film festival chairman, Tien Hui Ching (田惠晶), said that this year the film festival will focus on "future," with the hope of exploring the future development of East Asian films through the lens of East Asian filmmakers.

The 3rd London East Asia Film Festival will be officially held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4 this year. Various films from Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Myanmar were selected for a total of about 60 films.

Some features in the film festival will include special selection films, spotlight of actors, journey to Taiwan cinema, female stories, competition films, festival focus, documentaries, horror films, and others.

David Lin (林永樂), former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, attended the opening ceremony of the film festival and specifically thanked Tien for focusing on Taiwan. Through 10 Taiwanese films in the festival, it will create more international awareness of Taiwan, not only Taiwan's history but also its transformations.

They also planned a special category called "Taiwan Film Tour," which features three classic Taiwanese films from the 1980s and 1990s, including works from Yang Te-chang (楊德昌) and Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢).

Three Taiwanese films were also selected for the "competition film" category, including "The Great Buddha" (大佛普拉斯), directed by Huang Hsin-yao; "The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful" (血觀音), directed by Yang Ya-che; and "Dear Ex" (誰先愛上他的), directed by Hsu Yu-ting and Hsu Chih-yen. The competition film category was designed to discover new potential directors.

International Film Festival commissioner Ansgar Vogt and Venice Film Festival committee member Elena Pollachi were invited to be the judges, and the winner will receive a cash prize of £2,000 (USD$2,635).

In addition, there will be three other Taiwanese films in the film festival, "Father to Son" (范保德) (Hsiao Ya-chuan), for "official film" category; "Sen Sen" (An Pang), for "female story" category; and "14 Apples" (Chao Te-yin), for "featured documentary" category.

Moreover, the opening film for the film festival is the upcoming South Korean crime drama film directed by Kim Tae-kyun, "Dark Figure of Crime," starring Kim Yoon-seok and Ju Ji-hoon.