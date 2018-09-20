PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The leaders of the rival Koreas have taken to the road for the final day of their summit, standing on the peak of a beautiful volcano considered sacred in the North and a centerpiece of propaganda used to legitimize the Kim family's rule.

The trip to Mount Paektu on Thursday and the striking photo-op that will resonate in both Koreas followed a day of wide-ranging agreements the leaders trumpeted as a major step toward peace.

However, their premier accord on the issue that most worries the world contained a big condition: Kim Jong Un stated that he would permanently dismantle North Korea's main nuclear facility only if the United States takes unspecified corresponding measures.