TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Visitors to the upcoming 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition will be able to see the “Jadeite Cabbage” (翠玉白菜)—arguably the most popular attraction in the collection of National Palace Museum in Taipei, at the Houli Horse Ranch Area (后里馬場).

It will mark the first time for the cultural treasure from Qing Dynasty, a piece of jadeite carved into the shape of a cabbage with a locust in the leaves, to be displayed in the Central Taiwanese city, as part of the museum’s effort to market its artifacts to the world.

The collaboration stays in line with the national cultural facility’s endeavor to “go public” over the past years, seeking to engage people artistically while promoting cultural tourism, remarked Mayor of Taichung Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍).

Lin added it’s a privilege for Taichung to showcase the Jadeite Cabbage, which has been lent to the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, and the Tokyo National Museum.

To time with the international flora show, NPM will hold a series of flower-themed exhibitions including two other jade cabbage carvings. Individuals holding tickets to the Taichung Flora Exposition will also enjoy free admission to the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum.

Another jade relic is to be showcased at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (Photo/National Palace Museum)