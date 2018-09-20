NEW DELHI (AP) — A Jet Airways flight has returned to Mumbai, India's financial capital, after dozens of passengers complained of ear pain and nose bleeding due to the loss in cabin pressure while flying to a western Indian city.

An airline statement says the flight with 166 passengers and five crew members landed normally in Mumbai on Thursday. Medical help was given to 30 passengers.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted an official as saying the malfunctioning occurred during the plane's climb.

The plane was heading to Jaipur, a tourist destination and the capital of Rajasthan state.

The airline says the flight's cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending an investigation.