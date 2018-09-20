Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 040 200 020—8 11 0 Detroit 000 000 002—2 4 1

Moya, Gonsalves (2), Reed (8), Busenitz (9) and Astudillo; Turnbull, Farmer (5), Hall (6), Hardy (8) and McCann. W_Gonsalves 1-2. L_Turnbull 0-1.

___

Tampa Bay 031 400 010—9 16 0 Texas 001 101 000—3 7 2

Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Kittredge (6), Faria (7), Nuno (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Mendez, Springs (4), Pelham (7), Colon (8), Martin (9) and C.Perez, Chirinos. W_Yarbrough 15-5. L_Mendez 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham 2 (5). Texas, Beltre (13).

___

Toronto 000 000 010—1 4 1 Baltimore 001 000 10x—2 6 0

Estrada, Barnes (7), Mayza (7), Tepera (8) and Maile, D.Jansen; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (5), Castro (7), Scott (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Wright Jr. 4-2. L_Estrada 7-13. Sv_Givens (8). HRs_Toronto, McKinney (5). Baltimore, Stewart (1).

___

Chicago 000 001 000—1 5 0 Cleveland 000 000 004—4 5 2

Covey, Fry (7), Minaya (8), Frare (9), I.Hamilton (9) and K.Smith; Carrasco, Miller (7), Hand (8), Cimber (9), O.Perez (9) and Gomes. W_O.Perez 1-1. L_Frare 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Palka (26). Cleveland, Kipnis (17).

___

Boston 000 010 000— 1 9 1 New York 030 104 02x—10 11 0

Price, Kelly (6), Velazquez (6), W.Cuevas (8) and Leon; Severino, Holder (8), Sheffield (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Severino 18-8. L_Price 15-7. HRs_New York, Voit 2 (9), Andujar (25).

___

Seattle 300 021 210—9 11 0 Houston 000 000 000—0 5 0

Festa, Lawrence (2), Warren (5), Armstrong (6), Duke (7), Grimm (8), Elias (9) and Zunino; Keuchel, Peacock (6), Deetz (7), Perez (7), Devenski (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Lawrence 1-0. L_Keuchel 11-11. HRs_Seattle, Heredia (5), Seager (22), Haniger (26).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 4 1 Oakland 000 630 10x—10 10 0

Pena, Bridwell (5), Despaigne (6), McGuire (8) and Hudson; B.Anderson, Dull (7), Montas (8), Brooks (9) and Lucroy, B.Taylor. W_B.Anderson 4-5. L_Pena 3-5. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (25).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 0 Pittsburgh 010 010 00x—2 9 1

Fillmyer, Flynn (8) and S.Perez; Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Archer 5-8. L_Fillmyer 3-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (35). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (10). Pittsburgh, Frazier (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 011 010—3 8 1 Atlanta 000 230 11x—7 7 0

Flaherty, Shreve (5), Mayers (6), Webb (7), Cecil (8) and Molina; Toussaint, Venters (6), Biddle (7), Carle (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 2-1. L_Flaherty 8-8. HRs_St. Louis, Bader (12). Atlanta, Flowers (8), Freeman (23).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 6 1 Philadelphia 100 210 00x—4 7 2

Syndergaard, Blevins (5), Sewald (6), T.Peterson (7) and Nido; Eflin, Avilan (6), Arano (7), Morgan (8), Loup (9), Neshek (9) and Ramos. W_Eflin 11-7. L_Syndergaard 12-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (32), Herrera (22).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 2 0 Milwaukee 103 003 00x—7 7 0

Harvey, Wisler (6), Stephens (8) and Barnhart, Federowicz; G.Gonzalez, Knebel (7), Guerra (8), Peralta (9) and Pina. W_G.Gonzalez 9-11. L_Harvey 7-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Pina (9), Aguilar (33).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 1 1 Arizona 400 003 02x—9 12 1

Hamels, Norwood (7), Maples (7), Webster (8) and Contreras; Ray, Ziegler (7), Hirano (8), Chafin (9) and Mathis. W_Ray 6-2. L_Hamels 9-10. HRs_Arizona, Owings (4), Walker (3), Mathis (1).

___

San Francisco 030 000 010—4 8 0 San Diego 050 000 03x—8 10 1

Stratton, P.Johnson (4), Okert (5), Blach (6) and Hundley; Erlin, Stock (6), Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Maton (9) and Mejia. W_Erlin 4-7. L_Stratton 10-10. HRs_San Francisco, Garcia (3). San Diego, Galvis (12), Myers (11).

___

Colorado 200 000 000—2 4 0 Los Angeles 010 010 30x—5 5 2

Ty.Anderson, Oberg (7), Rusin (7), Oh (8), McGee (8) and Iannetta; Buehler, P.Baez (7), Ferguson (7), Maeda (8), Alexander (8), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Ferguson 7-2. L_Oberg 7-1. Sv_K.Jansen (36). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (22), Kemp (20).