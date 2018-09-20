A framed photo of Melissa Ramirez sits at the end of a makeshift altar in her mother's home in Rio Bravo, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo
Maria Cristina Benevidez holds a photograph of her daughter, Melissa Ramirez, at her home in Rio Bravo, Texas. Ramirez is one of four women authoritie
Gracie Perez, right, and husband Cesar Ramirez pose for a portrait Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Rio Bravo, Texas. Ramirez's sister, Melissa, was among
Dozens of family members and friends of four women who authorities say were killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent gather for a candlelight vigil at a p
Family members and friends of four women who authorities say were killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent attend a candlelight vigil at a park in downtow
Dozens of family members and friends of four women who authorities say were killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent pray during a candlelight vigil at a
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Janelle Ortiz dreamed of becoming famous. Melissa Ramirez imagined a day when the street wasn't home and drugs not her preoccupation. Claudine Luera just ached to see her children do better than she had.
All of these women, bound by difficulties in life, met an eerily similar death: They were shot in the head and left on rural Texas roadsides, allegedly by a Border Patrol agent who has been described as a serial killer.
Relatives of the dead are now grieving for loved ones who, they say, were more than the troubles they endured.
The suspect's motive remains unknown. Authorities said the three women and a fourth, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, whose name was released Wednesday, were sex workers, and that Border Patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz knew some of them.