National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/20 12:40
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7
Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 8 2
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12
Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10
Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 9
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 2
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 5 8
Washington 2 0 1 1 1 3 7
New Jersey 2 0 1 1 1 4 7
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 3 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 11 6
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 12 3
Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12
Calgary 4 1 2 1 3 12 15
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Washington 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Dallas 5, St. Louis 3

Vegas 5, Colorado 1

Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 2

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2

Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 3

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Washington vs. Montreal at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.