PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Andy Polo's first goal in Major League Soccer put the Timbers in front before the end of the first half and Portland went on to defeat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Polo also had an assist on David Guzman's tying goal after the short-handed Crew went up in the opening minutes.

Niko Hansen scored both goals for the Columbus, including one that narrowed Portland's margin in stoppage time.

Portland, which won the MLS Cup championship in 2015, doesn't have much time to make up ground in the Western Conference with just five games remaining.

The Timbers were coming off a 4-1 loss at Houston, a setback for their playoff position. Going into the match against the Crew, Portland held the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western West.

The Crew have lost four straight road games.

Columbus coach Greg Berhalter did not start top scorer Gyasi Zardes or midfielder Justin Meram. Federico Higuain was left off the roster of players available for the game.

Zardes had made 28 consecutive starts. He leads the Crew with 15 goals, and is one goal shy of matching his previous season high.

The Crew went into the match sitting in fourth in the Eastern Conference, coming off a scoreless draw at Dallas last Saturday. They'll turn around quickly and host Colorado this Saturday.

Niko Hansen's goal in the seventh minute put the Crew in front early, but the Timbers tied it up with David Guzman's goal in the 18th.

Portland went ahead before halftime on Polo's goal. Polo headed a shot which was parried by Columbus defender Milton Valenzuela and the argentine midfielder followed through with a mid-air kick into the goal.

Portland padded the lead in the 48th minute on Samuel Armenteros' shot that deflected off of Lalas Abubakar for an own goal.

It was the first time the Timbers won this season after conceding the first goal.

The last time the two teams met was last year in Columbus, with the Crew coming out ahead 3-2.