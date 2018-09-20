|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|103
|49
|.678
|—
|New York
|93
|58
|.616
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|66
|.563
|17½
|Toronto
|69
|83
|.454
|34
|Baltimore
|44
|108
|.289
|59
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|85
|66
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|81
|.467
|14½
|Detroit
|61
|91
|.401
|24½
|Chicago
|59
|92
|.391
|26
|Kansas City
|52
|100
|.342
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|57
|.625
|—
|Oakland
|91
|61
|.599
|4
|Seattle
|84
|68
|.553
|11
|Los Angeles
|75
|77
|.493
|20
|Texas
|64
|88
|.421
|31
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0
Houston 7, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Houston 0
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.