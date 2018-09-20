FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, North Korean soldiers adjust their hats before posing for a photo on a viewing platform overlooking the cald
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — There is no more sacred place in North Korea than Mount Paektu, and getting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to such a spot is a propaganda coup unlike any other. The still active volcano is considered to be the spiritual epicenter of the North Korean revolution. It's also a less-than-subtle reminder that in North Korea, everything is political —even the mountains.
On Thursday, the two Korean leaders on the final day of their summit headed to Paektu after a day of wide-ranging agreements they trumpeted as a major step toward peace on the peninsula.
Kim Jong Un made Paektu, which straddles the border with China, something of a pet project. He has visited the mountain several times and ordered the closest city, Samjiyon, rebuilt into a showcase of the revolution.