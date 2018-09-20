  1. Home
Prosecutors to present more evidence in Chicago cop's trial

By  Associated Press
2018/09/20 12:21
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors will continue to present evidence in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke who is charged in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Prosecutors still haven't called to the stand several officers who were at the scene the night that the white officer shot the black teenager 16 times. It's unclear if two other officers who face charges of trying to cover up what happened to protect Van Dyke will testify Thursday.

Testimony on Wednesday came from some of the people who provided medical care to the 17-year-old McDonald, a forensics expert who testified about bullets and shell casings found at the scene, and a medical examiner who described the gunshot wounds as jurors viewed autopsy photos.