TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A strange video of a nude woman strutting in a freeway tunnel near Taipei late at night has given Taiwanese netizens the creeps.

As a man entered a tunnel as he drove through Shiding on Freeway No. 3 toward Taipei early this morning, he suddenly spotted a nude, long-haired woman frolicking in his lane wearing only knee-high socks and black high heels. Frightened, he quickly swerved and decelerated to avoid hitting the woman.

He posted dashcam video of the encounter on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) at 3:45 a.m. this morning and wrote, "Why is there a naked woman in the tunnel in the middle of the night scaring people, fortunately I was able to slow down, what was she doing?"

In the video, which lists the time as 2:48 a.m. on Sept. 20, a nude woman can be seen near the entrance to the tunnel in the left lane waving her arms and as the driver tries to swerve out of her way, she casually spins away from the vehicle. When an ETtoday reporter questioned police about the incident, they confirmed that there had been report of a long-haired, nude woman walking in the tunnel at 2 a.m. this morning.

However, when police arrived at the scene, no woman was found. Police reminded the public that pedestrians caught walking on the highway are in violation of Article 33, Paragraph 4 of the Statute Governing Road Traffic, which can be punishable with a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$6,000.

Superstitious Taiwanese netizens were quick to speculate that the man had encountered a supernatural stripper:

"The point is how did she suddenly appear get there?"

"Are you sure it's a person?"

"It looks like there's no shadow."

"This could frighten someone to death."

"Is the karma of my eyes too great?"

"Wandering alone in a tunnel. That's too daring."



Nude woman (left). (Screenshot from Breaking News Commune video)



Two screen captures showing nude woman in left lane. (Breaking News Commune video)



Dashcam video of the ethereal encounter posted on Breaking News Commune: