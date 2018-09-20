TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The upcoming agreement between China and the Vatican which allows for Beijing to control selection of Catholic bishops will not involve the question of diplomatic relations, numerous sources told U.S. Jesuit magazine, America.

The question of establishing diplomatic relations between China and the Vatican "was not raised in the present negotiations with Beijing, nor was the question of the Holy See's relations with Taiwan" said America.

The report comes after Taiwan's ambassador to the Vatican Matthew S.M. Lee (李世明) met with Pope Francis, and was assured that the deal is unlikely to affect Taiwan's relationship with the Vatican.

Taiwan and the Vatican currently have formal diplomatic relations, while the Chinese Communist Party bans its members from practicing any form of religion.

An agreement to allow joint-appointment of Chinese Catholic bishops is set to be signed in the coming weeks, after the major hurdle of seven illegally ordained bishops by the Chinese government was resolved.

The agreement will mean that Pope Francis will recognize the illegitimate Chinese bishops, including the three who were formally excommunicated by the church. The agreement will also force will non-Chinese government aligned bishops to join the Chinese-government sponsored "Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association," which oversees religion in China.

It is unclear how the pending agreement will affect the 30 independent Bishops and their communities.

An unnamed source told America that a date has been set for a Vatican delegation to travel to Beijing to sign the agreement, and described it as "a historic breakthrough".

Numerous sources told America that the Vatican believes the deal is "not a good agreement," but the church believes it is the best they can do, as a means to improve their position in China over time.

Both China and the Vatican regard the upcoming agreement as a provisional one, with the terms and nature to be revised in the coming years.

America reports that the Trump Administration, as well as other sections of U.S. society are unhappy with the agreement, and worry that the deal symbolizes additional reduction of religious freedom in China.

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) previously warned that the agreement could split the Catholic Church in Asia, and worried that the Vatican leadership was too inexperienced in dealing with the Chinese government.