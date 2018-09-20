  1. Home
Freeway No. 5 to be toll-free Sept. 21, 25 for Moon Festival

Freeway used to smooth traffic congestion during the holiday

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/20 11:33

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Freeway No. 5 (Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway) will be toll-free on Sept. 21 and 25 to coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival falling on the three-day weekend starting Sept. 22, Freeway Bureau announced Sept. 7.

According to Freeway Bureau, the Freeway No. 5 will be toll free between 6 AM and 3 PM on Sept. 21 and 25, while all national freeways will be toll-free between midnight and 5 AM from Sept. 22 through 24.

A 20 percent discount will be implemented for motorists traveling between Hsinchu (新竹)-Yanchao (燕巢) interchanges on Freeway No. 3 from Sept. 22 through 24. 

The measure aims to address expected traffic woes on Freeway No. 5 during the holiday as shown in past years. Traffic spikes are anticipated 7 AM to noon and 2 PM to 5 PM on Sept. 22, as well as 7 AM to noon on Sept. 23 between Nangang (南港) Interchange and Pinglin (坪林); 2 PM to 11 PM on Sept. 23, as well as 10 AM to 5 PM on Sept. 24 between Yilan (宜蘭) and Pinglin, reported Liberty Times.
