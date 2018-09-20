The National Immigration Agency's (NIA) Taipei Service Station and McDonald's Taiwan co-sponsored a work experience event in the city Wednesday, with the aim of helping new immigrants secure jobs.



The "Work Place Experience and Talent Recruitment" activity, which was held at a McDonald's restaurant in Taipei, gave the participants some hands-on training and exposure to the work culture in Taiwan, the NIA said in a statement.



Nearly 30 new immigrants and their family members over the age of 16 were taught to serve ice cream and make hamburgers and latte art as a means of exploring their interests and abilities, according to the NIA.



Thongsukdee Kamontorn, a 26-year-old woman from Thailand, was among three participants who qualified for a job interview after they succeeded in making two and a half swirls on a soft-serve ice cream cone.



A fluent speaker of Chinese, Kamontorn is married to a Taiwanese man who was her classmate when they were students at Ming Chuan University.



McDonald's manager Chen Ze-yu (陳澤宇) praised Kamontorn's ability and attitude, saying it is very difficult to make two and a half swirls on an ice cream cone, especially for someone without experience.



The Taipei event was part of a "Work Place Experience and Talent Recruitment" series scheduled to be held in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Hsinchu, from August to October, the NIA said.



The event in Taipei was held alongside a monthly family education course that is aimed at helping new immigrants assimilate into Taiwan society, the agency said.