Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|040
|200
|020—8
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|1
Moya, Gonsalves (2), Reed (8), Busenitz (9) and Astudillo; Turnbull, Farmer (5), Hall (6), Hardy (8) and McCann. W_Gonsalves 1-2. L_Turnbull 0-1.
___
|Tampa Bay
|031
|400
|010—9
|16
|0
|Texas
|001
|101
|000—3
|7
|2
Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Kittredge (6), Faria (7), Nuno (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Mendez, Springs (4), Pelham (7), Colon (8), Martin (9) and C.Perez, Chirinos. W_Yarbrough 15-5. L_Mendez 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham 2 (5). Texas, Beltre (13).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|10x—2
|6
|0
Estrada, Barnes (7), Mayza (7), Tepera (8) and Maile, Jansen; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (5), Castro (7), Scott (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Wright Jr. 4-2. L_Estrada 7-13. Sv_Givens (8). HRs_Toronto, McKinney (5). Baltimore, Stewart (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|00x—2
|9
|1
Fillmyer, Flynn (8) and S.Perez; Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Archer 5-8. L_Fillmyer 3-2. Sv_Vazquez (35). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (10). Pittsburgh, Frazier (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|010—3
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|230
|11x—7
|7
|0
Flaherty, Shreve (5), Mayers (6), Webb (7), Cecil (8) and Molina; Toussaint, Venters (6), Biddle (7), Carle (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 2-1. L_Flaherty 8-8. HRs_St. Louis, Bader (12). Atlanta, Flowers (8), Freeman (23).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|00x—4
|7
|2
Syndergaard, Blevins (5), Sewald (6), T.Peterson (7) and Nido; Eflin, Avilan (6), Arano (7), Morgan (8), Loup (9), Neshek (9) and Ramos. W_Eflin 11-7. L_Syndergaard 12-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (32), Herrera (22).