Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/20 10:00
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 040 200 020—8 11 0
Detroit 000 000 002—2 4 1

Moya, Gonsalves (2), Reed (8), Busenitz (9) and Astudillo; Turnbull, Farmer (5), Hall (6), Hardy (8) and McCann. W_Gonsalves 1-2. L_Turnbull 0-1.

___

Tampa Bay 031 400 010—9 16 0
Texas 001 101 000—3 7 2

Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Kittredge (6), Faria (7), Nuno (9) and Sucre, Ciuffo; Mendez, Springs (4), Pelham (7), Colon (8), Martin (9) and C.Perez, Chirinos. W_Yarbrough 15-5. L_Mendez 2-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham 2 (5). Texas, Beltre (13).

___

Toronto 000 000 010—1 4 1
Baltimore 001 000 10x—2 6 0

Estrada, Barnes (7), Mayza (7), Tepera (8) and Maile, Jansen; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (5), Castro (7), Scott (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Wright Jr. 4-2. L_Estrada 7-13. Sv_Givens (8). HRs_Toronto, McKinney (5). Baltimore, Stewart (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 001 000 000—1 6 0
Pittsburgh 010 010 00x—2 9 1

Fillmyer, Flynn (8) and S.Perez; Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Archer 5-8. L_Fillmyer 3-2. Sv_Vazquez (35). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (10). Pittsburgh, Frazier (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 011 010—3 8 1
Atlanta 000 230 11x—7 7 0

Flaherty, Shreve (5), Mayers (6), Webb (7), Cecil (8) and Molina; Toussaint, Venters (6), Biddle (7), Carle (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 2-1. L_Flaherty 8-8. HRs_St. Louis, Bader (12). Atlanta, Flowers (8), Freeman (23).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 6 1
Philadelphia 100 210 00x—4 7 2

Syndergaard, Blevins (5), Sewald (6), T.Peterson (7) and Nido; Eflin, Avilan (6), Arano (7), Morgan (8), Loup (9), Neshek (9) and Ramos. W_Eflin 11-7. L_Syndergaard 12-4. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (32), Herrera (22).