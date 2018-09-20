  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/20 09:50
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 129 493 118 166 .337
JMartinez Bos 141 540 106 177 .328
Trout LAA 130 442 95 141 .319
Altuve Hou 128 500 79 158 .316
Brantley Cle 133 529 82 162 .306
Segura Sea 134 549 84 167 .304
Wendle TB 129 451 56 136 .302
MSmith TB 130 435 57 131 .301
Merrifield KC 148 589 82 177 .301
MDuffy TB 126 485 54 145 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 123; KDavis, Oakland, 115; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-6; GCole, Houston, 14-5.