TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- American 3D-printed gun activist Cody Wilson has apparently fled to Taipei after learning that he was under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Wilson was charged yesterday in an Austin, Texas court for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who he met online, according to court affidavit released by KUVE TV Austin reporter Tony Plohetski. Austin Police say that Wilson's last known whereabouts were Taipei, Taiwan and has skipped his flight back to the U.S., after apparently being tipped off about being investigated for the sexual assault case.

Austin Police Department Commander Troy Officer told the media, "We know Mr. Wilson frequently travels for business. We don't know why he went to Taiwan, but we do know that he was informed that he was being investigated."

Taiwan and the U.S. do not have an extradition treaty, but they do have a mutual legal assistance agreement (MLA).

U.S. Marshals released the following wanted poster for Wilson's capture:



(Image from Tony Plohetski's Twitter @tplohetski)