NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen (BRED'-uh-sen) says the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault "has a very credible story."

But he says the Judiciary Committee should consider proceeding with a vote if she does not testify under oath.

The Senate race in Tennessee, a reliably Republican state, is among the most competitive in the nation. Bredesen, the state's former governor, is running as a centrist against Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn for a seat being vacated by Republican Bob Corker.

Bredesen has avoided saying whether he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh for the high court if he were in the Senate. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, he says the allegations against Kavanaugh, if true, are "close to being disqualifying, if not disqualifying."