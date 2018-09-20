The U.S. women's national team has named a 20-player roster for the upcoming CONCACAF championship, which serves as qualifying for next year's World Cup in France.

This will be the fourth qualifying tournament for Carli Lloyd, who scored a hat trick in the team's victory over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final. She is among 11 players on the current roster who were on the team that won the title.

The top three finishers in next month's tournament earn the confederation's berths at the 2019 World Cup. A fourth team will go to a playoff for a spot.

The United States opens the tournament on Oct. 4 against Mexico in North Carolina. The championship match is set for Oct. 17 in Frisco, Texas.

The roster includes 21-year-old UCLA defender Hailie Mace, who has two national team appearances and is the only college player included by coach Jill Ellis for qualifying.