BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/09/20 05:42
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Sheffield United 0, Birmingham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (41), Joao Carvalho (63).

Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0

Middlesbrough: George Saville (34), Britt Assombalonga (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

QPR 2, Millwall 0

QPR: Massimo Luongo (30), Eberechi Eze (32).

Halftime: 2-0.

Reading 1, Norwich 2

Reading: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (72).

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (14), Mario Vrancic (73).

Halftime: 0-1.