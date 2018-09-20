BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Sheffield United 0, Birmingham 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (41), Joao Carvalho (63).
Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0
Middlesbrough: George Saville (34), Britt Assombalonga (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|QPR 2, Millwall 0
QPR: Massimo Luongo (30), Eberechi Eze (32).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Reading 1, Norwich 2
Reading: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (72).
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (14), Mario Vrancic (73).
Halftime: 0-1.