ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Wednesday At Les Arenes de Metz Metz, France Purse: $582,670 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Benoit Paire, France, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Adrian Mannarino (6), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic (7), Serbia, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-1.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

Second Round

Kei Nishikori (1), Japan, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Richard Gasquet (4), France, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (1), France, def. Luke Bambridge and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Hugo Nys and Benoit Paire, France, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-7.

Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Ken and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-4.