Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Rom
Real midfielder Gareth Bale, right, scores his side's second goal past Roma defender Kostas Manolas during a Group G Champions League soccer match bet
Real midfielder Isco celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madri
Real midfielder Isco, center, gestures as he celebrates scoring his side opening goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madr
Roma's players react after Real midfielder Isco scores his side's opening goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and
Real midfielder Isco celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madri
Real midfielder Gareth Bale, left, duels for the ball with Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Rea
Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen , right, defends a shot from Real midfielder Isco, 2nd from left during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Re
Real coach Julen Lopetegui gives instructions to his players during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Roma at the Santia
Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Rom
Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Rom
Roma forward Cengiz Under in dejection as Real Madrid players celebrate their side second goal during a Group G Champions League soccer match between
MADRID (AP) — Life in the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo began for Real Madrid with a comfortable 3-0 win over Roma on Wednesday.
Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz took care of the scoring in Ronaldo's absence, securing the opening Group G victory for the three-time defending champions.
Madrid is playing the Champions League without Ronaldo for the first time since 2009, when the star forward arrived to lead the club to four European titles. Ronaldo played his first Champions League game for Juventus on Wednesday and was sent off with a straight red card in the first half.
It was a disappointing opener for Roma, which is coming off a semifinal appearance last season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni