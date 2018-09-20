ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is defending himself against allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son. He is calling the allegations "ridiculous" and says they're being made by people with something to gain.

McCoy spoke after practice Wednesday, a day after being called "a monster" by his son's mother in a court document filed in Georgia.

Stephanie Maisonet also said she agreed to defend McCoy against allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend even though she said she knew the accusations to be true. Maisonet said she made the deal only after McCoy offered to drop a custody case.

McCoy responded by accusing Maisonet of having something to gain. He said he loves his son and is still fighting for custody.

The running back's off-field troubles spilled over into the Bills facility as the team prepares to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

McCoy's playing status is uncertain. He hurt his ribs in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.

___

