Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|040
|200
|020—8
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|1
Moya, Gonsalves (2), Reed (8), Busenitz (9) and Astudillo; Turnbull, Farmer (5), Hall (6), Hardy (8) and McCann. W_Gonsalves 1-2. L_Turnbull 0-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|010—3
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|230
|11x—7
|7
|0
Flaherty, Shreve (5), Mayers (6), Webb (7), Cecil (8) and Molina; Toussaint, Venters (6), Biddle (7), Carle (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 2-1. L_Flaherty 8-8. HRs_St. Louis, Bader (12). Atlanta, Flowers (8), Freeman (23).