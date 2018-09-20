  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/20 04:09
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 040 200 020—8 11 0
Detroit 000 000 002—2 4 1

Moya, Gonsalves (2), Reed (8), Busenitz (9) and Astudillo; Turnbull, Farmer (5), Hall (6), Hardy (8) and McCann. W_Gonsalves 1-2. L_Turnbull 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 011 010—3 8 1
Atlanta 000 230 11x—7 7 0

Flaherty, Shreve (5), Mayers (6), Webb (7), Cecil (8) and Molina; Toussaint, Venters (6), Biddle (7), Carle (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 2-1. L_Flaherty 8-8. HRs_St. Louis, Bader (12). Atlanta, Flowers (8), Freeman (23).