BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2195 Down 47 Dec 2217 Down 41 Dec 2254 2276 2186 2195 Down 47 Mar 2276 2290 2208 2217 Down 41 May 2295 2295 2223 2231 Down 36 Jul 2303 2303 2236 2244 Down 34 Sep 2316 2316 2257 2257 Down 32 Dec 2311 2311 2271 2271 Down 30 Mar 2327 2327 2285 2286 Down 29 May 2335 2335 2285 2293 Down 30 Jul 2307 Down 30