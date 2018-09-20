BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Oct 2195 Down 47
Dec 2217 Down 41
Dec 2254 2276 2186 2195 Down 47
Mar 2276 2290 2208 2217 Down 41
May 2295 2295 2223 2231 Down 36
Jul 2303 2303 2236 2244 Down 34
Sep 2316 2316 2257 2257 Down 32
Dec 2311 2311 2271 2271 Down 30
Mar 2327 2327 2285 2286 Down 29
May 2335 2335 2285 2293 Down 30
Jul 2307 Down 30