KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The youngest coach in Champions League history drew his debut game Wednesday as Hoffenheim's game at Shakhtar Donetsk finished 2-2.

The 31-year-old Julian Nagelsmann had to wait just six minutes to see his team score a first Champions League goal as Julian Grillitsch put Hoffenheim 1-0 up, but Shakhtar responded with a solo effort from Ismaily in the 27th.

Defender Havard Nordveidt restored Hoffenheim's lead with a header in the 38th after a corner. However, Maycon's long-range shot in the 81st minute meant the teams shared the points in Group F.

Nagelsmann, who turned 31 in July, took over at Hoffenheim in February 2016 aged just 28 and qualified the team for the Champions League last season for the first time in its history by finishing third in the Bundesliga.

He's a month younger than Belarusian Viktor Goncharenko was when he coached BATE Borisov against Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2008.

Manchester City and Lyon met later Wednesday in Group F's other game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports