The LA Film Festival gets a fresh fall start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA Film Festival may be in its 24th year, but the local independent film showcase is stepping up with a new fall date, starry premieres featuring the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Henry Cavill and a re-energized commitment to spotlighting documentaries and diverse filmmakers.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with the premiere of the Los Angeles-centric music documentary "Echo in the Canyon" which examines how the Laurel Canyon music scene still impacts musicians today.

It closes September 28 with the premiere of "Nomis," an independently-financed police thriller about an online predator that has a notable cast including Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Nathan Fillion and Stanley Tucci.