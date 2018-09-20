  1. Home
  2. World

The LA Film Festival gets a fresh fall start

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/20 02:26
This image released by Roadside Attractions shows Tiffany Haddish, left, and Ike Barinholtz in a scene from the comedy "The Oath," which will be a par

This image released by Roadside Attractions shows Tiffany Haddish, left, and Ike Barinholtz in a scene from the comedy "The Oath," which will be a par

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA Film Festival may be in its 24th year, but the local independent film showcase is stepping up with a new fall date, starry premieres featuring the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Henry Cavill and a re-energized commitment to spotlighting documentaries and diverse filmmakers.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with the premiere of the Los Angeles-centric music documentary "Echo in the Canyon" which examines how the Laurel Canyon music scene still impacts musicians today.

It closes September 28 with the premiere of "Nomis," an independently-financed police thriller about an online predator that has a notable cast including Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Nathan Fillion and Stanley Tucci.